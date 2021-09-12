Brokerages Anticipate Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viomi Technology.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $256.93 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIOT. TheStreet cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIOT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 77,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,625. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $18.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.