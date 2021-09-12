Brokerages Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. Align Technology posted earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $10.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN opened at $720.67 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $297.44 and a 1-year high of $735.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $673.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.98.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

