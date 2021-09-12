Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.20. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after buying an additional 300,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 440.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 172,096 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JBT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.94. 115,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average is $140.13. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $152.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

