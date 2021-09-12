Brokerages Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce $211.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.80 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $205.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 103.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 45,117 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after buying an additional 122,734 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

