Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $939.12 Million

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to announce $939.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $948.00 million and the lowest is $935.10 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $788.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 259,937 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,650,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.