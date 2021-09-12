Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $939.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to announce $939.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $948.00 million and the lowest is $935.10 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $788.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 259,937 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,650,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

