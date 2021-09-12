Brokerages Expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Equities analysts expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to announce $280,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

SYBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Shares of SYBX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 223,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.94. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $30,557,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $5,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synlogic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 888,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $3,112,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

