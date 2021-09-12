Brokerages Expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triterras.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Triterras by 144.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Triterras by 104.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 210,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Triterras by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Triterras by 57.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares during the period. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,819. Triterras has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

