Brokerages Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.36). Vapotherm reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 94,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $310,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $803,596 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VAPO opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

