Brokerages Expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. 186,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,698. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

