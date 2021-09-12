Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT at $49.20

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

