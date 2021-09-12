Brokerages Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) PT at $57.00

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Banner stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.16. Banner has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,518,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banner by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,480,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Banner by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,642,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,508,000 after buying an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

