Brokerages Set Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Target Price at $84.40

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the second quarter valued at $2,830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Cerner by 224.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.1% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cerner by 75.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Cerner by 23.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.