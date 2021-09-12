Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) PT at $97.00

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GDS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of GDS by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of GDS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.