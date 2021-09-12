Brokerages Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Target Price at $50.20

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Model N by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 48,238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Model N by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Model N by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Model N by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 117,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,415. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

