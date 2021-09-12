Brokerages Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Target Price at GBX 7,933.33

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,933.33 ($103.65).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised NEXT to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 7,916 ($103.42) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £10.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,907.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,931.84. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

