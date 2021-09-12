Brokerages Set Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) PT at $56.90

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBSFY. Benchmark downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.41. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.