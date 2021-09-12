Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $91.91 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,556 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $918,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 105.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

