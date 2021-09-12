BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) vs. VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Financial Survey

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BTRS and VeriSign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89 VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTRS presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.58%. VeriSign has a consensus target price of $245.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.00%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than VeriSign.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTRS and VeriSign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -15.34 VeriSign $1.27 billion 19.56 $814.89 million $7.07 31.28

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VeriSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of VeriSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -23.07% -11.26% VeriSign 48.49% -44.73% 35.49%

Volatility and Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VeriSign beats BTRS on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services. The company was founded by D. James Bidzos on April 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

