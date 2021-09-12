BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

