Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) PT Raised to $36.00

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

BYRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Byrna Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of BYRN opened at $27.53 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $569.71 million, a PE ratio of -550.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David North acquired 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager acquired 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $75,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,334 shares of company stock valued at $385,014 over the last 90 days. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

