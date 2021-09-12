ByteNext Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $874,769.18 and $14,223.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00078116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00129566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00181384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,405.51 or 1.00084403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.70 or 0.07295345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.83 or 0.00943038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003028 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

