Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRNCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

