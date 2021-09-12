Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Camping World has decreased its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camping World to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Shares of CWH opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camping World stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Camping World worth $29,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.90.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

