Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Camping World has decreased its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camping World to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.
Shares of CWH opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20.
In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camping World stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Camping World worth $29,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.90.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.
Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.