Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNNEF shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1669 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

