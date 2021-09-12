Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.17

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.17 and last traded at $76.17, with a volume of 2599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

CWST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,750,945.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,883.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,712,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

