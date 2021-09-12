Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jonestrading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 287.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

CBIO opened at $4.65 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $145.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. Analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

