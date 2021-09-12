Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 15,896 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $152,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,777 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,231,000.

FALN opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $30.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

