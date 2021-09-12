Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

