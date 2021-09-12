Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 237.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

NYSE KMB opened at $137.05 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

