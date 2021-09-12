Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $23.05 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%.

