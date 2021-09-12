Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 2,886 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $75.15 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $77.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.86.

