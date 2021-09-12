Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 389 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.30 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

