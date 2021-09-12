Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of -2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. Centogene has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.79.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Centogene by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 202,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centogene by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centogene by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Centogene by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

