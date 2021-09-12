Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

CENTA opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.