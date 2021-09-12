Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Chart Industries worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 41.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $192.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.76.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

