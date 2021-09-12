Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $808.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $787.12. 722,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $762.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.26.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

