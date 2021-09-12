Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $752,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $128.80. 4,126,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.52. The stock has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

