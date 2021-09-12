Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.4% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $198,974,000 after buying an additional 141,599 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,280,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,240. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

