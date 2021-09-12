Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Holdings Lessened by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises 4.2% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cheniere Energy worth $20,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.