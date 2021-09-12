Chia Network Price Tops $210.29 (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Chia Network has a total market cap of $332.72 million and approximately $33.00 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $210.29 or 0.00464506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chia Network has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00079333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00127990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00181701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,452.03 or 1.00400082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.32 or 0.07287939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00928132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

