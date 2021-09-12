Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

KDNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,380,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

