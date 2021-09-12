CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIXX. Barclays increased their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth $66,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

