Citadel (CTL) Reaches One Day Volume of $253.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 171.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Citadel has a total market cap of $176,659.83 and $253.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 147% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.