Citigroup Downgrades Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, raised Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. alerts:

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.