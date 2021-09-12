Citigroup Inc. Has $157.94 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 8.58% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $157,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

