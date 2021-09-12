Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744,372 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $235,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $288.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

