Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $3.92 Million in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Hillenbrand as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

HI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. 432,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

