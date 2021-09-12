Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $4.67 Million in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 326,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 39,200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.40. 262,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,495. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.10 million, a PE ratio of 155.02 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CARS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.