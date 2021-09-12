Clark Estates Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up 1.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Corteva by 81.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,692. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.