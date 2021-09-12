Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider Purchases A$10,230.00 in Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) insider John Abernethy acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,230.00 ($7,307.14).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, John Abernethy acquired 50,946 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,860.17 ($23,471.55).

On Friday, June 18th, John Abernethy bought 5,854 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,307.51 ($2,362.51).

On Thursday, June 24th, John Abernethy sold 200,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37), for a total transaction of A$104,000.00 ($74,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Clime Investment Management’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Clime Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About Clime Investment Management

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

